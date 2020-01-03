Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Receives $340.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th.

HUM opened at $369.44 on Tuesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

