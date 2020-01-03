Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,111,000 after purchasing an additional 877,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

