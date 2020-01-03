Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

