IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $228,370.00.

IAC opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

