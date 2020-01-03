ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) One Day Volume Tops $44,422.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $1.34 million and $44,422.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICE ROCK MINING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Profile

ICE ROCK MINING was first traded on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICE ROCK MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE ROCK MINING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.