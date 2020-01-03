IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.91

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.91 and last traded at $75.80, with a volume of 16841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

