II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.87.

Shares of IIVI opened at $34.81 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,704,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in II-VI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in II-VI by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

