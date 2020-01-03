IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44, approximately 113,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 145,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.