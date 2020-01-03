Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INCY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.48.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Incyte by 128.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 250,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 141,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,636,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,235,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

