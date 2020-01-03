Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

