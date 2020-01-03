Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

