Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Stephens

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its target price increased by Stephens from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.95 on Thursday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

