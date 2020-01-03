Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,559,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 335,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 20,874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,798,000 after purchasing an additional 154,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

