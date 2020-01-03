Insider Buying: Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Purchases 1,650 Shares of Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,938.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,952.94.

Shares of MRD opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.54. The stock has a market cap of $421.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Melcor Developments from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

