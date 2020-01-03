Insider Buying: Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Purchases 410,377 Shares of Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Chris Mathers bought 410,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $418,584.54.

Shares of TMRC stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

