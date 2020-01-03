Insider Buying: US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Director Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. US Well Services Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. Analysts forecast that US Well Services Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Well Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 164.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

