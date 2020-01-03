Insider Buying: Wizard World Inc (OTCBB:WIZD) Major Shareholder Acquires 411,294 Shares of Stock

Wizard World Inc (OTCBB:WIZD) major shareholder Paul L. Kessler bought 411,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $102,823.50. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wizard World Inc has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Wizard World

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions provide a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

