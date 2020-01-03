Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,898.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,783.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,818.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,497.11 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

