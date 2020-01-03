Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $920,850.00 in Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $832.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,410 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,836 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ameresco by 50.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

