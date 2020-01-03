Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $7,222,641.24 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DELL opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Dell by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dell by 7.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Dell by 64.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 199,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

