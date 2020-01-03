Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Sells $568,160.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $568,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

ENV stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,701,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

