Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Oppenheimer lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 160,114 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after buying an additional 413,856 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

