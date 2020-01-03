Insider Selling: Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells 91,272 Shares of Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $957,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 240.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 239,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

