Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) VP Sells $1,960,035.85 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VAC opened at $129.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $66.94 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

