Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $801,774.99 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.66. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after buying an additional 380,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 220,573 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.