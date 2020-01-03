Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $825,100.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total transaction of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $802,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total transaction of $813,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

