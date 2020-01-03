Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $3,253,957.38 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SNA opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

