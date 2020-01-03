Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Sells $526,000.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,872.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $555,222.00.

TTGT opened at $25.89 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $724.18 million, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

