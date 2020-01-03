Insider Selling: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CEO Sells $540,186.72 in Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of $836.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.