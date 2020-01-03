Insights Network Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $15,567.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.05811176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

