Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $56.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 373.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. 591,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,804,548. The stock has a market cap of $260.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

