Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Intellicheck Mobilisa also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,687. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

