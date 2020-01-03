Interactive Brokers Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 706 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 783% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

