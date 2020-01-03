Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.90.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.23 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $5,589,548. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

