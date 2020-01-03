International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.47

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 1579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

INSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $871.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Founders Capital Management grew its position in International Seaways by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

