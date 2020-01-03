Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0341 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of FXC stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $76.19.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

