Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.14

Shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and traded as high as $28.69. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 4,431 shares.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 850.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII)

