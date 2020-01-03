InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get InVitae alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,901,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 61.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 731,720 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.