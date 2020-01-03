iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 882,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,559,000 after acquiring an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

