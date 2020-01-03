iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. 4,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

