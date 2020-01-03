Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 5,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.67 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.