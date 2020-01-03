Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Hold

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.92.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,418,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,447,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,328.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $300.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.