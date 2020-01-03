Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HEXO Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEXO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $1.64 on Friday. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

