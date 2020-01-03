Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $752.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.