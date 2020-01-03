Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 606,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,450,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,250,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $78,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,747 shares of company stock worth $3,074,392 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.