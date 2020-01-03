Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Plans $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

JNJ stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $147.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

