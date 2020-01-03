Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $32,165.00 and $654.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

