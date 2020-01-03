Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

JLL traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $173.53. 1,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,934 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 290.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $3,304,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

