JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JAI opened at GBX 394.08 ($5.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 371.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.46. The company has a market cap of $370.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 394 ($5.18).

About JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

