JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Trading Down 15.3%

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) shares were down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 153 ($2.01), approximately 54,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.55 ($2.38).

The firm has a market cap of $152.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

